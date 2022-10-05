UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign To Be Launched In District From 24th

Published October 05, 2022

Polio campaign to be launched in district from 24th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign will be launched in the district from October 24 to 28.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said this during a meeting of anti-polio committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, CEO Health Dr Ahmad Nasir, WHO representatives Dr Qaiser Iqbal, Dr Sardar Yasir and others.

The deputy commissioner said a special campaign was being started and the health department with all departments concerned would have to play their role for 100 per cent coverage.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of 2,878 teams were formed to give polio vaccine to 767,880 children, out of which 2676 mobile teams would go door-to-door in four tehsils, 133 fixed teamswill visit dispensaries, Primary and rural health centers and hospitals while 69 roaming teams willperform their duties at bus stands,railway stations and various places.

