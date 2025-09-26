Open Menu

Polio Campaign To Be Launched In Usta Muhammad On October 13: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Polio campaign to be launched in Usta Muhammad on October 13: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad, Razaq Khan Khajak on Friday said that a national polio campaign would be launched across the district from October 13 to October 16, 2025.

He said that during this time, teams of the Health Department would visit door to door and administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

These views were expressed by the DC to the people in his video message released here.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the health department teams and ensure that their children are vaccinated.

He assured the parents that the polio vaccine was absolutely safe and does not contain any harmful substances.

"If for some reason, the team is unable to reach your home, then contact the nearest health center or the given number, our team will reach your door day or night and administer the drops to the children," he said.

He further informed that immediately after the polio campaign, a 12-day measles vaccination campaign is also being launched from November 17, which would be under the MR (Measles-Rubella) Containment Program. In this too, children up to the age of five will be vaccinated.

He also clarified some rumors circulating on social media and said that the campaign related to HPV vaccine is going on only in Sindh, no such campaign has been started in Balochistan nor have we been informed about it. Therefore, parents should get their children vaccinated against polio and other diseases without any fear.

He said that the healthy future of children is the responsibility of all of us, so let's participate fully in these national campaigns and protect our children from diseases.

