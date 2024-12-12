Polio Campaign To Start From 16 December
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said all resources should be utilized to eradicate preventing polio, health workers, revenue and local bodies employees should be included in the polio campaign to make it successful and people should be strictly instructed to protect their children.
He made this statement while presiding over the meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Committee in his office on Thursday.
In the meeting, a strategy was formulated for the next polio campaign which will continue from December 16 to 22, after considering the past polio campaigns.
Commissioner Larkana said that the inclusion of revenue and local government employees in the campaign will help polio teams a lot because they can monitor the campaign at the local level.
He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to direct the Mukhtiarkars, Tapidars and Kotwars to fully co-operate with the Polio Teams, they should go to their respective areas to monitor the teams. He said that the teams should be sent from door to door to inject polio vaccine.
During the meeting, the commissioner instructed the Larkana health department officials to conduct proper testing during the campaign. They will be provided full security by talking to Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana for providing security.
Apart from this, the DCs should also talk to the SSPs of their respective districts.
He said that surveillance monitoring of teams going to villages is necessary.
Commissioner Larkana further said a control room will be established at the division level in which the representatives of the relevant officials will be present and the report will be given to the control room on a daily basis.
He said that security was very good during the last campaign. The rangers have an important role in this and gave instructions to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to make the monitoring system more effective and efficient.
The polio workers should be given better training and we also congratulate the workers. People entering Sindh from the borders with Larkana division should be kept under special watch so that no child is left out of taking polio shots, he added.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana, Deputy Commissioner Qamber Shahdadkot, while Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Kandhkot, Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad and Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur participated through video link, in addition to SSPs, DHOs of five districts, Officials of PPHI, API, Rangers and other related departments were participated.
