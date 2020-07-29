UrduPoint.com
Polio Campaign To Start From Aug 17 In Kohat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Polio campaign to start from Aug 17 in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::Polio Eradication Committee and district administration will start a Polio campaign starting from August 17 to 21 in which 147,791 newborn children will be vaccinated in Kohat.

A meeting in this connection was held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed.

Apart from officials of Health, education, Police and other concerned departments, a representative of WHO also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during this campaign, 147,791 newborns will be vaccinated from door to door wherein 822 mobile and 80 fixed teams will work. The meeting highlighted in detail all the activities before the campaign including training. ADC directed to ensure Corona SOPs in the campaign.

