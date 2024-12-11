Open Menu

Polio Campaign To Start From Dec 16:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The final polio campaign of the year in Sargodha district is set to begin from December 16 to 20.

This was stated in a review meeting of the anti-polio campaign, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem.

The meeting was attended by ADC (G) Umar Farooq, CEO Health Authority Dr Asad, MS DHQ Dr. Mushtaq Aqeel Bashir, DDHOs, MSTHQs, WHO, and officials from other relevant departments.

It was told in the meeting that during the campaign, two polio drops would be administered to 792,266 children under the age of five across the district.

To achieve 100% coverage, a total of 3,331 teams were formed, including 3,306 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 99 transit teams. Training for 169 UCMOs and 612 area in-charges were completed, while training for the 3,306 mobile teams was ongoing.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to ensure foolproof security for polio workers and the availability of police personnel at transit points.

He also instructed them to prioritize the vaccination of children who missed the previous campaign.

