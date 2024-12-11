Polio Campaign To Start From Dec 16:
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The final polio campaign of the year in Sargodha district is set to begin from December 16 to 20.
This was stated in a review meeting of the anti-polio campaign, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Muhammad Waseem.
The meeting was attended by ADC (G) Umar Farooq, CEO Health Authority Dr Asad, MS DHQ Dr. Mushtaq Aqeel Bashir, DDHOs, MSTHQs, WHO, and officials from other relevant departments.
It was told in the meeting that during the campaign, two polio drops would be administered to 792,266 children under the age of five across the district.
To achieve 100% coverage, a total of 3,331 teams were formed, including 3,306 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 99 transit teams. Training for 169 UCMOs and 612 area in-charges were completed, while training for the 3,306 mobile teams was ongoing.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to ensure foolproof security for polio workers and the availability of police personnel at transit points.
He also instructed them to prioritize the vaccination of children who missed the previous campaign.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC GCWUS visits USKT2 minutes ago
-
Sanitation system outsourced in Sialkot district2 minutes ago
-
Gwadar port functioning to handle operations; NA told11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor chairs interfaith harmony conference at Governor House12 minutes ago
-
Week-long flowers exhibition starts at UAP12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
Sindh becomes first province to launch Sindh Senior Citizen Card12 minutes ago
-
Five deserving people get financial aid cheques in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Need stressed for collaborated efforts for peaceful society12 minutes ago
-
DG BDA inspects ongoing development projects22 minutes ago
-
CM KP held a meeting for early completion of federal PSDP projects22 minutes ago
-
DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH32 minutes ago