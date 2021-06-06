Polio campaign to start in Jaffarabad on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr, Qudratullah Jamali on Sunday said that anti-polio campaign would be launched in district from Monday (June 07).

Taking to media, DHO Dr, Qudratullah said all arrangements for polio campaign have been completed saying that during the drive, 137,000 children will be administrated polio drops, while in this regard 47 union councils include 45 transit points, 31 fixed points and 350 mobile teams were formed.

He said that the polio campaign would be started on June 7 and efforts were being made to make it successful.

He said that the parents should play their role in fulfilling their responsibilities by increasing the number of anti-polio vaccines to save their children from permanent disability.

"There is a need for time to secure their future," he said that parents should fulfill their national duty by administering their infants against polio and save their generation from permanent disability and secure their future.

DHO further said that the target of vaccinating children in Jaffarabad is 137000, adding that security of workers would be ensured during the polio campaign.