UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Campaign To Start In Jaffarabad On Monday

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Polio campaign to start in Jaffarabad on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr, Qudratullah Jamali on Sunday said that anti-polio campaign would be launched in district from Monday (June 07).

Taking to media, DHO Dr, Qudratullah said all arrangements for polio campaign have been completed saying that during the drive, 137,000 children will be administrated polio drops, while in this regard 47 union councils include 45 transit points, 31 fixed points and 350 mobile teams were formed.

He said that the polio campaign would be started on June 7 and efforts were being made to make it successful.

He said that the parents should play their role in fulfilling their responsibilities by increasing the number of anti-polio vaccines to save their children from permanent disability.

"There is a need for time to secure their future," he said that parents should fulfill their national duty by administering their infants against polio and save their generation from permanent disability and secure their future.

DHO further said that the target of vaccinating children in Jaffarabad is 137000, adding that security of workers would be ensured during the polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile June Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

27 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

27 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

27 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

27 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.