Polio Campaign To Stats From 25 March: ADC Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 09:09 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner One Larkana Asif Raza Chandio has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the Polio eradication campaign in Larkana district from March 25 to March 31 a success and reached anyhow at breastfeeding child

He expressed these views while chaired over the meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office. The previous Polio campaign was reviewed in the meeting. Officials of the health department gave a briefing to the additional deputy commissioner of Larkana about the preparations made in connection with the Polio campaign.

He directed the officials to ensure the vaccination of children under 5 years of age.

He said that Polio teams should be appointed at the Union Council level and committees should be formed to monitor them and ensure the security of the polio teams.

He said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case. He said that Polio is a dangerous disease, for which a campaign has been going on for many years. The Sindh government is paying special attention to the Polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by M.Arsalan Chuadury Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Datrict Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Syed Athar Shah, WHO representative Dr. Asif Pechuho, educational officers and concerned persons were present in the meeting.

