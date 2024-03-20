Polio Campaign To Stats From 25 March: ADC Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner One Larkana Asif Raza Chandio has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the Polio eradication campaign in Larkana district from March 25 to March 31 a success and reached anyhow at breastfeeding child
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner One Larkana Asif Raza Chandio has given strict instructions to the officials of the health department to make the Polio eradication campaign in Larkana district from March 25 to March 31 a success and reached anyhow at breastfeeding child
He expressed these views while chaired over the meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office. The previous Polio campaign was reviewed in the meeting. Officials of the health department gave a briefing to the additional deputy commissioner of Larkana about the preparations made in connection with the Polio campaign.
He directed the officials to ensure the vaccination of children under 5 years of age.
He said that Polio teams should be appointed at the Union Council level and committees should be formed to monitor them and ensure the security of the polio teams.
He said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case. He said that Polio is a dangerous disease, for which a campaign has been going on for many years. The Sindh government is paying special attention to the Polio campaign.
The meeting was attended by M.Arsalan Chuadury Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Datrict Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Syed Athar Shah, WHO representative Dr. Asif Pechuho, educational officers and concerned persons were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan39 seconds ago
-
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day41 seconds ago
-
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar44 seconds ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister5 minutes ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial5 minutes ago
-
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities5 minutes ago
-
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement5 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer26 seconds ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective31 seconds ago
-
Lawyers rights to be protected at all costs: Pirzada32 seconds ago