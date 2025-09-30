Polio campaign training reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi here on Tuesday

visited Jamia school and reviewed a two-day training session of Union Council

Medical Officers (UCMOs) held in connection with the coming anti-polio drive.

He was informed that during the National Immunization Days, to be observed

from October 13 to 16, 2025, children under five years of age would be administered

polio drops across the district. Along with polio vaccination, vitamin A supplements

would also be given to enhance immunity of children.

The commissioner directed the teams to ensure door-to-door coverage so that

every child could be vaccinated.