Open Menu

Polio Campaign Trainings Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Polio campaign trainings reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the directives of Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad

Saqib Munir, District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim conducted

surprise inspections of training sessions in preparation for the upcoming National Anti-Polio

Campaign, scheduled from May 26 to 30.

The inspections were conducted at Punjab College Jalalpur Jattan and Karyanwala to assess

training quality and overall campaign preparedness. Master Trainers Mubashir Waqas and Zaheer Abbas

from the school Health and Nutrition Program, along with UC medical officers and area in-charges, were present during the visits.

The campaign aims to administer polio drops to 514,982 children under the age of five

across the Gujrat district.

Vitamin A supplements will also be provided to children aged 6 to 59 months to help prevent vision

problems and enhance immunity.

The District Health Authority reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring the health

and safety of children.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan