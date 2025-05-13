Polio campaign trainings reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the directives of Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad

Saqib Munir, District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim conducted

surprise inspections of training sessions in preparation for the upcoming National Anti-Polio

Campaign, scheduled from May 26 to 30.

The inspections were conducted at Punjab College Jalalpur Jattan and Karyanwala to assess

training quality and overall campaign preparedness. Master Trainers Mubashir Waqas and Zaheer Abbas

from the school Health and Nutrition Program, along with UC medical officers and area in-charges, were present during the visits.

The campaign aims to administer polio drops to 514,982 children under the age of five

across the Gujrat district.

Vitamin A supplements will also be provided to children aged 6 to 59 months to help prevent vision

problems and enhance immunity.

The District Health Authority reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring the health

and safety of children.