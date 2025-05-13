Polio Campaign Trainings Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the directives of Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad
Saqib Munir, District Health Officer (Preventive Services) Dr Syed Ata-ul-Munim conducted
surprise inspections of training sessions in preparation for the upcoming National Anti-Polio
Campaign, scheduled from May 26 to 30.
The inspections were conducted at Punjab College Jalalpur Jattan and Karyanwala to assess
training quality and overall campaign preparedness. Master Trainers Mubashir Waqas and Zaheer Abbas
from the school Health and Nutrition Program, along with UC medical officers and area in-charges, were present during the visits.
The campaign aims to administer polio drops to 514,982 children under the age of five
across the Gujrat district.
Vitamin A supplements will also be provided to children aged 6 to 59 months to help prevent vision
problems and enhance immunity.
The District Health Authority reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring the health
and safety of children.
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry Rehman highlights media’s key role in shaping public opinion, policy5 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to MNA Iqbal Afridi5 minutes ago
-
KMU holds workshop on antibiogram development5 minutes ago
-
Chenab club to be redesigned on modern lines5 minutes ago
-
BS IT students showcase exceptional skills in Digital Logic Design Projects5 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign trainings reviewed5 minutes ago
-
3,800 encroachments removed5 minutes ago
-
Social welfare dept holds ceremony for assistive device distribution5 minutes ago
-
10 injured in Hub road accident15 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 120-litre soda water, 30-kg expired food35 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows relentless crackdown against crime, corruption & drug peddling35 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy against 'cheating' culture during exams35 minutes ago