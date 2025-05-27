Polio Campaign Underway In Matiari Amid Extreme Heat To Vaccinate 182,000 Children
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A large-scale polio eradication campaign is successfully underway in district Matiari, with a target of immunizing over 182,000 children under the age of five.
According to the union council level micro plan, a comprehensive strategy has been developed to ensure that every child is reached. In addition to the initial four-day campaign, two follow-up days have also been set aside to vaccinate children who were missed during the main phase.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh praised the dedication and commitment of polio workers, emphasizing that their efforts were commendable, especially in the face of extreme heat. He noted that workers were covering long distances on foot in challenging conditions to ensure that no child was left without drops.
He also mentioned that teams were actively stationed at bus stops, markets and other public areas to vaccinate not only local children but also those traveling with their families.
The DC, accompanied by SSP Matiari, the District Health Officer and the District Manager of PPHI visited several EPI sites where children were also being administered vaccines against other viral and bacterial diseases.
To support the campaign, 550 mobile teams, 50 fixed vaccination sites, 28 transit point teams and over 340 police personnel have been deployed to ensure maximum coverage and safety.
