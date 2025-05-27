Open Menu

Polio Campaign Underway In Matiari Amid Extreme Heat To Vaccinate 182,000 Children

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Polio campaign underway in Matiari amid extreme heat to vaccinate 182,000 children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A large-scale polio eradication campaign is successfully underway in district Matiari, with a target of immunizing over 182,000 children under the age of five.

According to the union council level micro plan, a comprehensive strategy has been developed to ensure that every child is reached. In addition to the initial four-day campaign, two follow-up days have also been set aside to vaccinate children who were missed during the main phase.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh praised the dedication and commitment of polio workers, emphasizing that their efforts were commendable, especially in the face of extreme heat. He noted that workers were covering long distances on foot in challenging conditions to ensure that no child was left without drops.

He also mentioned that teams were actively stationed at bus stops, markets and other public areas to vaccinate not only local children but also those traveling with their families.

The DC, accompanied by SSP Matiari, the District Health Officer and the District Manager of PPHI visited several EPI sites where children were also being administered vaccines against other viral and bacterial diseases.

To support the campaign, 550 mobile teams, 50 fixed vaccination sites, 28 transit point teams and over 340 police personnel have been deployed to ensure maximum coverage and safety.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

5 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

16 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan