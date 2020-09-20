Polio campaign, vaccination of 6.50 mln children to start on Monday: EOC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has completed all arrangements for holding of national polio Immunization campaign, starting across the province on Monday (tomorrow).

An official of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication KP told APP on Sunday that about 6.50 million children below five years of age would be vaccinated.

The campaign would continue till September 25 across the province including merged tribal districts.

As many as 28,528 teams including 25,410 mobile, 1,091 transit, 1,864 fixed and 163 roaming teams were constituted to vaccinate all children under five years of age.

The official said performance of these teams would be monitored at union councils, tehsils and districts level by the special monitoring committees and districts administration.

All resources has been provided to vaccinators and negligence in duties would not be tolerated, he said.

He urged parents to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and bring their kids to nearby hospitals in case vaccinators did not arrive to their homes due to some reasons.