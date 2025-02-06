Open Menu

Polio Campaign’s Activities Inspected

February 06, 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Bannu, Amin Ullah Khan visited Union Council City-2 to review the catch-up activities of the ongoing polio campaign.

According to district administration, the ADC inspected the polio teams and assessed their performance in detail.

He directed the officials concerned who were also present on the occasion to ensure that all remaining children received the polio drops.

He emphasized that no child should be overlooked in the polio campaign.

Moreover, polio drops were administered to the children of some parents who had been consistently refusing vaccination.

He also met with parents and educated them about the importance of vaccination against polio.

He appealed to them to ensure that their children were administered polio drops in order to make the area polio-free.

