Open Menu

Polio Case Confirmed In Sanghar: DC Visits Affected Village

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Polio case confirmed in Sanghar: DC visits affected village

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Monday visited the village of Bhairo in Union Council Kanb Darhoon, Tando Adam, after a positive polio case was reported. During the visit, he examined seven year old Sahul, daughter of Ishaq Rind, who was affected by the virus.

Dr. Khowaja confirmed the positive polio case and said that the child’s health was stable. He also reviewed records at the Government Dispensary Baqir Nizamani, which revealed that Ishaq’s 13 month old daughter, Jameela, was also experiencing weakness in her right leg, while her polio report was negative.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Sanghar Tando Adam Government

Recent Stories

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Tw ..

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?

1 minute ago
 Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming ..

Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"

3 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

4 hours ago
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

4 hours ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

4 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

5 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

6 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan