Polio Case Confirmed In Sanghar: DC Visits Affected Village
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja on Monday visited the village of Bhairo in Union Council Kanb Darhoon, Tando Adam, after a positive polio case was reported. During the visit, he examined seven year old Sahul, daughter of Ishaq Rind, who was affected by the virus.
Dr. Khowaja confirmed the positive polio case and said that the child’s health was stable. He also reviewed records at the Government Dispensary Baqir Nizamani, which revealed that Ishaq’s 13 month old daughter, Jameela, was also experiencing weakness in her right leg, while her polio report was negative.
