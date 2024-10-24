Polio case reported from Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A child in Darra Adamkhel area of Kohat was found affected with polio virus, taking the toll of total polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to six, Health Department informed on Thursday.

The case was reported from Bosti area in Darra Adamkhel, where a two-and-a-half-year-old child, named Muhammad Rehan was tested positive for Wild Polio Type-1 virus.

The Health Department said it was the second polio case from Kohat district and sixth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current year. Earlier, a 10-month-old girl rom Paya area of Darra Adamkhel was found affected by the polio virus.

The department further said that the number of polio virus cases in the country this year has reached 40 adding that presence of Type-1 polio virus has been confirmed in environmental samples collected from Kohat district.