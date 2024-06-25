Open Menu

Polio Case Reported From Killa Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Polio case reported from Killa Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Pakistan has reported the sixth polio case of 2024 from Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio at the National Institute of Health has notified that wild poliovirus type-1 (WPV1) was detected in stool samples collected from a 1.5-year-old child in Union Council Gulistan 2 of Killa Abdullah.

The affected child developed symptoms of paralysis in his leg on June 3. Genetic sequencing of virus isolated from the samples showed that it is genetically linked to the YB3A genetic cluster of WPV1, which has been found in all positive cases and environmental samples this year.

“This is the fifth case from Balochistan this year,” said Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath.

“The government is working on strengthening routine vaccination rates and health systems in the province, but we cannot defeat this disease alone, the support of parents and communities is critical.”

Dr Bharath said that poliovirus has been found in over 40 districts this year, urging parents and caregivers across the country to remain vigilant and ensure that all children under the age of five receive multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine.

This is the second polio case reported from Killa Abdullah so far, while five of the six cases reported this year are from Balochistan.

Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said that the poliovirus moves with people and repeated vaccination is the most effective way to keep children protected from this disease.

“The Polio Programme has conducted five vaccination campaigns this year, however, we have faced challenges in implementing full campaigns in many parts of Balochistan due to insecurity and localized protests, which has led to immunity gaps,” he said, adding that the Programme is working with the Health Ministry and law-enforcement agencies to ensure uninterrupted polio drives.

The Polio Programme has launched a comprehensive case investigation to identify the routes of virus transmission and to locate and vaccinate children who might have missed polio vaccination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Polio Immunity Oral Gulistan Mukhtar Ahmed June All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan