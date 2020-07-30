UrduPoint.com
Polio Case Reported From Sufaid Dheri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A four-year-old child has been reported as victim of polio virus here Thursday taking the total cases of polio virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 22 in year 2020.

According to Emergency Operation Center this was the first polio case in four years in Peshawar as the last case was reported in 2016.

The new polio case was reported from Sufaid Dheri area of metropolises, the ECO said adding samples from child were sent to laboratory on July 13.

With addition of this new case the total number of polio cases during current year has reached 61 across the country.

