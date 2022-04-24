UrduPoint.com

Polio Case Reported In Pakistan After 15 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Polio case reported in Pakistan after 15 months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The first case of polio has been reported in Pakistan after 15 months in the year 2022 wherein it is the third case reported from all over the world.

On April 22, 2022, the Pakistan National Polio Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the polio case from North Waziristan.

The Pakistan Polio Laboratory also confirmed the virus in environmental samples from Bannu on April 5. The last case was reported from Qila Abdullah Balochistan on January 27 last year.

Secretary Health National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Amir Ashraf Khawjah said, "The reporting of the case is a matter of concern for children and it is undoubtedly a major blow to the efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan and around the world." "We are disappointed with the reporting of the case but we are determined, '' he said, adding "The case has been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the virus was identified from environmental samples and emergency measures have already been taken in this connection".

Amir Ashraf Khawjah, Secretary Health said, "Teams have been deployed at the National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centers to thoroughly investigate the case and on an emergency basis campaigns are being launched to prevent further spread of the virus." In the last quarter of 2021, after the virus was reported from environmental samples from southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the program declared it susceptible to polio virus. The virus has been confirmed in environmental samples from Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Shehzad Baig, Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Center, said that the presence of the virus in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been confirmed, indicating that every child must have access to the vaccine.

Dr. Shehzad Baig said that the government and its global partners have already been working on a strategy to address the challenges facing the country so that the virus can be completely eradicated.

In the year 2020, 22 cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while no case was reported from the province last year, he informed.

He said, effective strategies have been put in place to make the campaigns a success, but there are still some issues, including security. He said, despite these difficulties, our brave front line workers are making vaccines accessible to children.

He said, type 1 and 2 polio viruses have been eradicated from the world, while WPV1 has undergone a historic decline. This year, he said, one case has been reported from Afghanistan and another from Malawi.

The program will continue its full efforts for the complete eradication of the virus. Parents must vaccinate their children against polio in every campaign, he said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are two countries in the world where the polio virus is still present, he informed.

He said until the virus is completely eradicated, children will be at risk from the virus. About the case he said, Muhammad Salih, s/o Ihsan Uddin, age 15months belongs to village Essori, Near Patasi Adda, Tehsil Mir Ali, District North Waziristan.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bannu North Waziristan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Dera Ismail Khan Malawi Qila Abdullah January April 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

15 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

15 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.