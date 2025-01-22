Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that Pakistan has witnessed a gradual decline in polio cases, with no new case reported in January 2025.

Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Nelson Azeem, responding to a Calling Attention Notice about the rise in polio cases, credited the government's concerted efforts, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for reducing cases in the country.

He said that a committee formed by the Prime Minister in August 2023 played a pivotal role in deriving these results.

The Secretary outlined the trends in polio cases, stating that while 73 cases were reported in 2021, there was an uptick in subsequent years, with 14 cases in October, 13 in November, and 16 in December 2023. However, no cases have emerged since the start of 2025.

Highlighting the safety of polio workers, he said that provincial governments were responsible for their protection.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by health workers, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where migration contributes significantly to the spread of polio. Efforts are underway to vaccinate Afghan migrants, with discussions on synchronizing polio campaigns between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said.

The Secretary praised the resilience of polio workers who continue their duties despite threats and harsh conditions. He expressed optimism that Pakistan could achieve polio-free status this year, citing active awareness campaigns and ongoing vaccination drives.

He further emphasized the importance of clean drinking water in curbing polio transmission, noting that its provision was being prioritized nationwide.

He said that polio vaccines, supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO) with support from UNICEF and other agencies, were stored and handled under stringent protocols to maintain their effectiveness.