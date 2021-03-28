Polio disease on verge of eradication: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Sunday said that due to joint efforts of district administration, health and other concerned departments have brought crippling disease of polio on verge of eradication. However, due to the propaganda of some elements, the number of refusal cases has been increased.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing regarding polio eradication in Mardan. All Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) were also present during the briefing.

He directed for the utilization of the services of all schools of thought including clerics, local bodies' representatives, patwaris and teachers to create maximum awareness among the people to decrease the number of refusals.

He also directed for highlighting benefits of administering two drops of polio vaccines and losses of refusal before the parents.

The Commissioner also directed finalization of security arrangements for polio teams to prevent any unpleasant incident during the current polio drive. He further directed all concerned departments for full participation and utilization of all available resources in the campaign. He hinted at stern action against those creating hurdles in the drive.