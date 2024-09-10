Open Menu

Polio Drive: Above 100 Percent Coverage Made In 12 Districts On First Day

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Above 100 percent coverage has been received in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa on first day of immunization campaign for administring polio drops to more than five million children.

The first phase of immunization started on Monday (September 9) with target of covering more than five million children under age of five.

According to details shared by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, around 12 districts show above 100 percent coverage on first day of campaign.

These districts include Bajaur (102%), Kurram (109%), Swat (109%), Chitral Lower (106%), Chitral Upper (106%), Dir Lower (103%), Dir Upper (108%), Haripur (102%), Kohistan Lower (102%), Kohistan Upper (104%), Malakand (103%), Mardan (101%), Orakzai (103%), Abbotabad (105%), Karak (103%) and Peshawar (101%).

The overall vaccine coverage percentage on first day of immunization campaign was registered as 99, adds the statement.

The campaign will contine for four more days for reaching to more than five million children.

