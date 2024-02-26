Open Menu

Polio Drive Begins In Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Adjoining Districts

Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The polio drive has started in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan, which will continue till March 5, to cover maximum children of upto five years of age.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, vaccination campaign will also start in other districts of the province from March 3, to provide drops to the children of below five years of age to protect them from the crippling disease.

In the ongoing drive , some 221398 children living in the district of Laki Marwat would be administered polio drops.

As many as 1011 teams are engaged in covering the target, the press statement added.

In D.I.Khan district, around 382385 children will be covered by 2839 teams deployed to make the polio campaign successful in the area. In D.I.Khan, the drive will be carried out in phases which will continue for nine days from Feb 26 to March 5.

