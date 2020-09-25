UrduPoint.com
Polio Drive Concluded In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), District Health Authority, Dr Sohail Chaudary on Friday said the polio campaign which started in the district on September 21 has concluded successfully.

The CEO said over 875,000 children below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

He informed that 3000 mobile health teams , 496 area incharges 287 fixed points,119 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said he himself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.

Meanwhile, Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 700 children were missed during immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at homes.

He said that the missed children would be covered during forthcoming week.

He said that special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended or refusal cases were registered and anti-polio drops would be administered to children after convincing parents with the help of local elders.

