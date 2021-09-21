Polio drive continues in AJK

The nation-wide 5-day polio eradication campaign successfully continued the second consecutive day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir including the Kashmiri expatriates lake district of Mirpur on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Sep, 2021 ):The nation-wide 5-day polio eradication campaign successfully continued the second consecutive day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir including the Kashmiri expatriates lake district of Mirpur on Tuesday.

Like rest of AJK, a total of 64700 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the 5-day nation-wide campaign in Mirpur district launched across AJK on Monday, District Health Authorities said.

The campaign was launched by the Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mirpur District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain told APP.

Fida said that no case of polio disease has emerged any where in Azad Jammu & Kashmir since last 21 years.

The DHO said that Mirpur district was comprising the total population of 4,38,319 persons which included over 64 thousand children of under five years of age who will be immunized with polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops at 14 transit points and 44 fixed centers across Mirpur district.

The district, he said, has been remarked into four zones with the induction of one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive.

"One ward Incharge will supervise the campaign in the concerned specified area falling in each Union Council in the district.", he said adding that a total of 84 Union Councils / Ward Incharges will look after the campaign in all union councils in the district.

Elaborating the district-wise anti-polio drive, Dr. Fida Hussain said that a total of 384 mobile teams of paramedical staff involving over 900 para-medical workers have been constituted and 33 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

He said the mobile teams will visit door to door to feed the children with the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

The DHO advised the parents to cooperate the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

Identical arrangements have also been made in other both Kotli and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur division for the immunization of children up to five years of age during the drive.