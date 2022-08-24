UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive Continues In City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022

Polio drive continues in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-polio vaccination drive was successfully underway in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

According to the sources, about 850,000 children under the age of five years had been administered vaccine in the district in two days.

The polio workers were administering drops to children in a door to door campaign.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, in a message, urged parents tocooperate with the polio vaccination teams to protect their children from the disease.

