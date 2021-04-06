Polio drive ends in ICCBS daycare centers, residential colony

A polio campaign was successfully concluded in the daycare centers and residential colony of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

The Spokesman of the ICCBS University of Karachi on Tuesday said that the campaign was a part of the province-wide polio campaign that started from March 29 to April 04. The children of under five-year were given the oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day immunisation drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that ICCBS University of Karachi owns two daycare centers, one in the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), and another in the Third World Center where young children and infants of the female faculty and staff of the ICCBS are provided a safe and healthy environment and care.

The children in the ICCBS residential colony were also given the oral polio vaccine during the campaign.