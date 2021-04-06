UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drive Ends In ICCBS Daycare Centers, Residential Colony

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:25 PM

Polio drive ends in ICCBS daycare centers, residential colony

A polio campaign was successfully concluded in the daycare centers and residential colony of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A polio campaign was successfully concluded in the daycare centers and residential colony of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

The Spokesman of the ICCBS University of Karachi on Tuesday said that the campaign was a part of the province-wide polio campaign that started from March 29 to April 04. The children of under five-year were given the oral polio vaccine (OPV) during the seven-day immunisation drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that ICCBS University of Karachi owns two daycare centers, one in the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), and another in the Third World Center where young children and infants of the female faculty and staff of the ICCBS are provided a safe and healthy environment and care.

The children in the ICCBS residential colony were also given the oral polio vaccine during the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi World Polio Young Oral March April From

Recent Stories

Drug peddler network become active in Dhoke Elahi ..

33 seconds ago

US Navy Confirms Active Shooter Incident at Fort D ..

34 seconds ago

Kazakh president gets vaccine to boost lagging jab ..

37 seconds ago

Envoy Moin invites CGGC to invest in Pakistan's ag ..

5 minutes ago

Cadiz player Cala rails at 'witch-hunt' over alleg ..

5 minutes ago

23 policemen of Islamabad face disciplinary action ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.