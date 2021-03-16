UrduPoint.com
Polio Drive From March 29 In Muzaffarabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:42 PM

Polio drive from March 29 in Muzaffarabad Division

A five-day polio drive would be held in Muzaffarabad Division starting from March 29, to April 2, said District Health Officer Dr Saeed Awan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A five-day polio drive would be held in Muzaffarabad Division starting from March 29, to April 2, said District Health Officer Dr Saeed Awan.

He said some 113,888 children under five years age would be administered polio drops through door to door vaccination drive.

He appealed citizens to cooperate with polio teams during the immunization drive.

