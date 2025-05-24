Polio drive held,709,266 children to give polio drops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) District Health Officer(DHO) Sargodha district,Dr.Muhammad Shahzad on Saturday said that after following the

revolutionary vision of Chief Minister(CM) of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif "zero Polio in Punjab", health sector was working on war footing basis to curb the polio in the area.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sargodha,Muhammad Wasim has kicked off five days polio drive which will be continued till 30th of May.

He said that under the drive health department Sargodha has a plan to administer 709,266 children across the district.

During the drive including Sargodha,Sahiwal and Kotmomin,Silanwali,Bhulwal and Bhera.

He said that health department has formed 3,036 teams including 2,066 mobile teams,612 fixed teams and 358 transit teams while for the purpose of area monitoring the department has deployed 206 area in-charges,89 UC MoS and 169 supervisors which will play their important role in making the polio ongoing drive successful through tight monitoring.