Open Menu

Polio Drive In Full Swing: 84% Target Achieved In Four Days

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Polio drive in full swing: 84% target achieved in four days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A seven-day polio vaccination campaign is in full swing in the Federal capital, running from December 16 to December 22.

Under this drive, 461,125 children under the age of five will be given polio drops.

As the campaign entered its fourth day, a review meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehreen Baloch. Officers from the health department and district administration attended the session to assess progress.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 84% of the target has already been met, with 389,185 children vaccinated so far. The teams managed to administer drops to 652 children whose families initially refused vaccination. In addition, 51,712 children were vaccinated in schools.

Special security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of polio workers. "Polio teams are actively working in every street, every house, and at all public gathering points," said Mehreen Baloch.

Calling for public cooperation, she emphasized the importance of supporting the district administration in making the urban polio campaign successful. "Together, we can secure a healthier future for our children," she added.

Meanwhile, teams are actively visiting households in union councils to ensure every child is vaccinated. To extend the campaign's reach, vaccination teams are also stationed at bus stops, schools, and other public areas.

Furthermore,an awareness drive is being carried out alongside the campaign to educate citizens about the importance of polio vaccination, said Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the teams to make the campaign a success.

The campaign will continue for three more days to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

Related Topics

Polio Progress December All From

Recent Stories

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

37 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

37 minutes ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

52 minutes ago
 SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

1 hour ago
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

2 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

2 hours ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

2 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes i ..

UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan