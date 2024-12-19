Polio Drive In Full Swing: 84% Target Achieved In Four Days
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A seven-day polio vaccination campaign is in full swing in the Federal capital, running from December 16 to December 22.
Under this drive, 461,125 children under the age of five will be given polio drops.
As the campaign entered its fourth day, a review meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehreen Baloch. Officers from the health department and district administration attended the session to assess progress.
During the briefing, it was revealed that 84% of the target has already been met, with 389,185 children vaccinated so far. The teams managed to administer drops to 652 children whose families initially refused vaccination. In addition, 51,712 children were vaccinated in schools.
Special security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of polio workers. "Polio teams are actively working in every street, every house, and at all public gathering points," said Mehreen Baloch.
Calling for public cooperation, she emphasized the importance of supporting the district administration in making the urban polio campaign successful. "Together, we can secure a healthier future for our children," she added.
Meanwhile, teams are actively visiting households in union councils to ensure every child is vaccinated. To extend the campaign's reach, vaccination teams are also stationed at bus stops, schools, and other public areas.
Furthermore,an awareness drive is being carried out alongside the campaign to educate citizens about the importance of polio vaccination, said Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.
He urged citizens to cooperate with the teams to make the campaign a success.
The campaign will continue for three more days to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.
