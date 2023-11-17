Open Menu

Polio Drive In Tank: Section 144 Imposed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Polio drive in Tank: Section 144 imposed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Tank has imposed Section 144 in the district to ensure security during the anti-polio campaign.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the order would remain enforced from November 17 to November 30 for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on carrying and displaying all kinds of arms and ammunition, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses, gathering of more than five individuals and pillion riding.

Any person violating the order shall be proceeded against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Tank November All From

Recent Stories

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

7 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

48 minutes ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

17 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

17 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan