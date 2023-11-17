Polio drive in Tank: Section 144 imposed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration of Tank has imposed Section 144 in the district to ensure security during the anti-polio campaign.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the order would remain enforced from November 17 to November 30 for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on carrying and displaying all kinds of arms and ammunition, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses, gathering of more than five individuals and pillion riding.

Any person violating the order shall be proceeded against under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

APP/slm