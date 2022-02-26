Polio drive inaugurated in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has inaugurated the anti polio drive at Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has inaugurated the anti polio drive at Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 1.

36 million children up to age of five years would be administered anti-polio vaccine in Faisalabad from February 28 to March 4, 2022.

He said that 4869 teams would perform duty and pay door to door visits to achieve 100 percent target of the drive.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Bilal Ahmadand others were also present on the occasion.