UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive Inaugurated In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Polio drive inaugurated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Imran Qureshi formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to kids at District teaching hospital here on Sunday.

During the five-day drive starting from August 22, around 663,797 children under five years of age would be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 3,036 mobile teams had been formed, while 206 fixed centers had also been set up across the district.

Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Imran Qureshi said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make the polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towardsthe campaign.

He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sargodha August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

2 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

11 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

11 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

12 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.