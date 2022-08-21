Polio drive inaugurated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Imran Qureshi formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to kids at District teaching hospital here on Sunday.

During the five-day drive starting from August 22, around 663,797 children under five years of age would be administrated polio vaccine and for this purpose, 3,036 mobile teams had been formed, while 206 fixed centers had also been set up across the district.

Talking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Imran Qureshi said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make the polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from crippling disease.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towardsthe campaign.

He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.