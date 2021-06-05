Polio drive inaugurated, vaccination to start from Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering vaccines to children at the Outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no child under the age of 5 years must be left out from vaccination. He said that polio workers and staff of the health department must ensure that the drive achieved its set target.

Director Health Services Dr Rao Zakir Ali told that the door-to-door campaign would start from Monday in which more than 717,000 children would be vaccinated.

As many as 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams, 133 transit teams and special teams for the Cholistan and the river areas.

The campaign would be monitored by 477 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. The left out children would be given vaccines on June 10 and June 11.