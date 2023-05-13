Polio drive kicks off

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in Allied Hospital here on Saturday and said that more than 1.536 million children would be vaccinated during week-long drive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in Allied Hospital here on Saturday and said that more than 1.536 million children would be vaccinated during week-long drive in Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to start anti-polio drive from Monday (May 15, 2023). He added that 4,869 teams would perform duty during the campaign which would remain continue in the district up to May 21, 2023 to administer polio drives to the children up to the age of five years.

The DC said that anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus. He directed the polio teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child in the district by approaching to the children of nomad and Pashtun families.

He said that he would positively check the performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of district.

He stressed the need for wide-range awareness campaign to sensitize the parents so that they could cooperate with polio teams for dispensing polio drops to their children.

Deputy Commissioner said that anti-polio campaign could not be made successful without cooperation of the parents. Therefore, all out source of publicity should be utilized for mobilizing the parents to get their child vaccinated against polio disease.

He said that entire administrative machinery would remain active during polio campaign for supervision.

He informed that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

He appealed the citizen to cooperate with polio teams so that the targets of the campaign could be achieved easily.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Faheem Yousaf, Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr. Afzaal Cheema and others were present.