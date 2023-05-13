UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Polio drive kicks off

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in Allied Hospital here on Saturday and said that more than 1.536 million children would be vaccinated during week-long drive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in Allied Hospital here on Saturday and said that more than 1.536 million children would be vaccinated during week-long drive in Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all necessary arrangements had been completed to start anti-polio drive from Monday (May 15, 2023). He added that 4,869 teams would perform duty during the campaign which would remain continue in the district up to May 21, 2023 to administer polio drives to the children up to the age of five years.

The DC said that anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus. He directed the polio teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child in the district by approaching to the children of nomad and Pashtun families.

He said that he would positively check the performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of district.

He stressed the need for wide-range awareness campaign to sensitize the parents so that they could cooperate with polio teams for dispensing polio drops to their children.

Deputy Commissioner said that anti-polio campaign could not be made successful without cooperation of the parents. Therefore, all out source of publicity should be utilized for mobilizing the parents to get their child vaccinated against polio disease.

He said that entire administrative machinery would remain active during polio campaign for supervision.

He informed that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

He appealed the citizen to cooperate with polio teams so that the targets of the campaign could be achieved easily.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir, Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Faheem Yousaf, Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr. Afzaal Cheema and others were present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio May All From Million

Recent Stories

Shahzaib's ton gives Pakistan U19 one-day series w ..

Shahzaib's ton gives Pakistan U19 one-day series win

3 minutes ago
 US leading company to invest $200m in Pakistan Sal ..

US leading company to invest $200m in Pakistan Salt industry

43 minutes ago
 Better coordination can help achieve cotton target ..

Better coordination can help achieve cotton targets

2 seconds ago
 Leading American company to invest $200 million in ..

Leading American company to invest $200 million in Pink Salt industry in Pakista ..

4 seconds ago
 UN agencies brace for disaster as Cyclone Mocha in ..

UN agencies brace for disaster as Cyclone Mocha intensifies in Bay of Bengal

7 seconds ago
 PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps C ..

PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps Commander House

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.