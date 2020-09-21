UrduPoint.com
Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Polio drive kicks off in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inaugurated a five-day anti-polio drive at the DHQ Teaching Hospital on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Omar Raz Gondal, CO Health Authority Dr Rai Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and PMA President Dr Skand Hayat Waraich were also present.

DC Abdullah Sheikh, talking to journalists, said 1,663 teams were formed to achieve 100% target. As many as 1,451 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 14 others were active in the drive.

He said in addition to 3,632 polio workers and 200 employees of various departmentswere performing duties while doctors had also been assigned field duties as supervisorsto make the campaign a success.

More Stories From Pakistan

