Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha

Published February 26, 2022

Polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children at the DHQ Teaching Hospital here on Saturday.

During the drive from February 28 to March 4, about 527,355 children would be administrated polio drops and 2,548 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, he said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make the drive a success.

The DC said that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive intheir respective areas.

