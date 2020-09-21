UrduPoint.com
Polio Drive Kicks Off In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Polio drive kicks off in Sialkot

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari on Monday jointly inaugurated an anti polio campaign in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari on Monday jointly inaugurated an anti polio campaign in the district.

On this occasion, CEO District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Aslam said the campaign would continue till September 24, adding that 6,70,190 children would be given polio vaccine as the health department's 3,003 employees were taking part in the campaign.

Dr Muhammad Aslam added that 1,320 teams, including 1,120 mobile teams,132 fixed and 68 transit/roaming teams, would administer polio vaccine to children.

