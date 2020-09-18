Polio drive starts from September 21 up to 25 September in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A five days Polio drive has been started from September 21 up to September 25 across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and some 669448 children under 5 are administered polio vaccine.

According to details, 2615 mobile teams have been deputed to administer polio vaccine to the children through door to door campaign to safeguard them from this fatal disease besides, some 150 transit points have been set up at 422 local hospitals , Health Centers(fixed centers),Bus and Vegan stands ,markets and at entry points.

Health department Muzaffarabad have deputed mobile teams, the fixed centers, transit points and they would remain busy in the drive from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The details added that polio control rooms would be set up at every DC office besides, a Central level Polio Control Room has also been established at Provincial Program Manager EPI AJK office Central Plate Muzaffarabad and could be contacted at 05822-920791. The office will monitor the daily bases polio drive activities besides, at Federal EPI Cell Islamabad, WHO and Health officers of Central level will also monitor the drive.

The appeal has been made to masses to cooperate with polio teams during the door to door polio campaign and facilitate them to vaccinate the children with polio drops and ensure the success of the drive.

The Program Manager EPI Azad Kashmir Dr. Bushra Shamus told the media that the state of AJK was polio free territory for last twenty years but our basic objective is to make Pakistan a polio free country at the globe.

She said that polio drive is being run at all the districts of Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad,Neelum,Jehlum Valley(Hattian), Bagh, Haveli,Sudhnoti, Ponch,Mirpur,Kotly and Bhimber districts to ensure the children of the state polio free she added.

Dr.Bushra also appealed to parents, teachers, lawyers, common citizens and all segments of the society to cooperate with the polio teams and ensure the polio vaccination of their children up to five years of age.