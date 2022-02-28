UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive Starts In Bahawalpur, More Than 0.6m Children To Be Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 11:01 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The door-to-door anti-polio drive was started here Monday in which more than 0.6 million children would be vaccinated against polio.

According to District Health Officer Khalid Channar, polio teams will go door to door to vaccinate children till March 2.

Catch-up activity will be carried out from March 3 to March 4. As many as 612,092 children will be vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign. In this regard, 173 fixed, 2343 mobile, and 133 transit teams have been formed.

>