Polio drive starts in Bahawalpur, over 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive started on Monday.

According to Director Health and Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali, 2649 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, 133 transit teams and special teams for the Cholistan and the river areas.

The campaign is being monitored by 477 Supervisors, 337 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. The left out children will be given vaccines on August 5 & 6. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.