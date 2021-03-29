Polio drive starts in Bajaur to vaccinate 241,429 children

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) ::Polio campaign started in Bajaur district on Monday to vaccinate 241,429 children.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Kamal said that a target has been set to vaccinate 241,429 children in Bajaur District. He said that a total of 994 teams have been formed for the anti-polio campaign including 935 mobile teams, 41 fixed and 18 transit teams.