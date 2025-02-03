Open Menu

Polio Drive Starts In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Polio drive starts in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign had been started in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said 2,879 teams would

administer drops at homes, schools, bus-stops, railway stations and

hospitals, adding 7,95,877 children would be administered vaccine.

She appealed to parents to ensure vaccination of their children.

Recent Stories

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

10 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

58 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

1 hour ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

1 hour ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

1 hour ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

2 hours ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

5 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan