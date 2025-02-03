Polio Drive Starts In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign had been started in the district.
Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said 2,879 teams would
administer drops at homes, schools, bus-stops, railway stations and
hospitals, adding 7,95,877 children would be administered vaccine.
She appealed to parents to ensure vaccination of their children.
