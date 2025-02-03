Polio drive starts in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign had been started in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar said 2,879 teams would

administer drops at homes, schools, bus-stops, railway stations and

hospitals, adding 7,95,877 children would be administered vaccine.

She appealed to parents to ensure vaccination of their children.