Polio drive starts, tight security provided

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Weeklong anti-polio round has commenced in Faisalabad while the police department has provided tight security to the polio teams for achieving 100 percent targets of vaccination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Weeklong anti-polio round has commenced in Faisalabad while the police department has provided tight security to the polio teams for achieving 100 percent targets of vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Incharge City Terminal Asim Elyas to ensure vaccination of the children traveling with their parents in the vans and buses.

A spokesman of health department said here on Monday that 4869 teams were active to administer polio drops to 1.536 million children up the age of five years across the district.

He said that the drive would remain continue up to January 14 (Sunday) and the monitoring officers would ensure 100 percent vaccination of the children.

As many as 6 inspectors, 38 sub inspectors and 802 constables were deputed for security of anti polio teams and these police officials would remain active during this drive, a police spokesman said.

