Polio Drive Success: Over 98% Of ICT Children Vaccinated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) As the anti-polio vaccination drive concluded in the Federal Capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted the dedication of polio workers, security personnel, and parents in achieving a major milestone in the fight against polio.
Chairing a meeting, the DC praised the efforts of polio workers and security personnel for their key role in the anti-polio campaign's success.
The DC informed that more than 98% of the targeted children received the anti-polio vaccine during the drive, marking significant progress in the district’s efforts to eliminate the disease.
Memon also recognized the vital role played by parents in ensuring their children were vaccinated, saying their support had been crucial in the success of the campaign.
He acknowledged the hard work of both the polio workers and security teams who ensured that the campaign went smoothly.
"Looking ahead, the district administration is focused on fine-tuning its strategy to completely eradicate polio," he informed.
"With continued cooperation from parents and the ongoing efforts of health workers, the goal of making Islamabad polio-free is within reach," Memon emphasized.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Unidentified body found2 minutes ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID2 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap12 minutes ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program12 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani21 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon21 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting21 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology22 minutes ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education32 minutes ago