Open Menu

Polio Drive Success: Over 98% Of ICT Children Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) As the anti-polio vaccination drive concluded in the Federal Capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted the dedication of polio workers, security personnel, and parents in achieving a major milestone in the fight against polio.

Chairing a meeting, the DC praised the efforts of polio workers and security personnel for their key role in the anti-polio campaign's success.

The DC informed that more than 98% of the targeted children received the anti-polio vaccine during the drive, marking significant progress in the district’s efforts to eliminate the disease.

Memon also recognized the vital role played by parents in ensuring their children were vaccinated, saying their support had been crucial in the success of the campaign.

He acknowledged the hard work of both the polio workers and security teams who ensured that the campaign went smoothly.

"Looking ahead, the district administration is focused on fine-tuning its strategy to completely eradicate polio," he informed.

"With continued cooperation from parents and the ongoing efforts of health workers, the goal of making Islamabad polio-free is within reach," Memon emphasized.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polio Progress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

21 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

21 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

22 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

23 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

23 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan