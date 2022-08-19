UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive To Be Launched From 22nd

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Polio drive to be launched from 22nd

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign will start in the district from August 22.

A total of 2,878 teams were formed out of which, 2,676 mobile teams will visit door to door, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, Primary and rural health centers and hospitals while 69 roaming teams will perform the national duty of providing polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important intersections and railway stations.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-polio Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Maheen Fatima, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Afzal Bhali, Deputy DEO Dr Shiraz Manzoor,and others attended the meeting.

CEO Health Dr Afzal Bhalli briefed the participants about arrangements to make the drive a success.

