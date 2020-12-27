UrduPoint.com
Polio Drive To Begin From Jan 11

Sun 27th December 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The health department will launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from January 11.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said that 1,397,532 chilldren would be administered polio drops in the district, adding that 1,420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform duties.

He said total 3,694 staffers would participate in the drive, adding that teams would also visitbus stands and railway station to make the drive a success.

