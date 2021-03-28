Polio drive to begin from March 29

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah Sunday said the Health Department will launch a five-day anti-polio campaign in the district from March 29.

Talking to reporters, he said that 524,706 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district by 1,634 mobile teams, 202 fixed and 82 transit teams.

He said that 4,182 staffers would participate in the drive and anti-polio teams would also visit bus stands and railway stations to make the drive a success.