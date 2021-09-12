Polio drive to commence from Sept 20 amid strict Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite prevailing Covid-19 situation and standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive.

The CEO while talking to APP said that an effective micro plan has been devised for five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from September 20.

Giving details about the drive,she said that 2,964 polio teams including,307 fixed points, 129 transit points, 240 union council medical officers and 663 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 719,000 children less than five years in all tehsils of the district.

Dr Faiza said that wearing masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams, adding the drive will also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success, she added.

The CEO said polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

