Polio Drive To Start From June 7 In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Polio drive to start from June 7 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from June 7.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia was briefed on Tuesday in a meeting held in the Committee Room.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams,167 fixed teams,133 transit teams and special teams for the Choolistan and the river areas.

The campaign will be monitored by 477 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. The left out children will be given vaccines on June 10 and June 11.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

