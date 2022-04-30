UrduPoint.com

Polio Drive To Start From May 23

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Next seven-day round of anti-polio drive would commence in Faisalabad district from May 23, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Next seven-day round of anti-polio drive would commence in Faisalabad district from May 23, 2022.

After chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that more than 1.

3 million children up to the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign which would continue till May 29, 2022.

He said that 4,869 teams had been constituted to vaccinate the children while other necessary arrangements had been finalized to accomplish 100 per cent target of the campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaisar Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Waseem Bhatti and others were also present in the meeting.

