Polio drive to start in city from Nov 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmed said that five days polio campaign will start in city on November 28 under the directions of the Punjab government.

He said that the district administration has decided to adopt zero-tolerance policy to make polio drive a success.

Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while inaugurating polio drive by administering polio drive at Shehbaz Sharif hospital here on Saturday.

He said that 3-day polio campaign will be started in 61 union councils in city of Saints from November 28.

Rana Akhlaq Ahmed said that more than 5 lac children will be given polio drops during the campaign.

1859 field teams have been formed to make the campaign successful.

He said that vaccination camps will also be set up at public places and general bus stands. Additional Deputy Commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with the district administration to protect the infants from disability.